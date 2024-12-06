Sembcorp Signs 10-Year LNG Supply Contract with Chevron

Sembcorp Industries has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Chevron’s Singapore branch to import up to 0.6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) year, starting from 2028.

The LNG deliveries will take place over the course of 10 years as agreed by the companies.

The SPA will further strengthen Sembcorp’s existing natural gas supply portfolio from diversified piped and liquefied sources globally.

As a key natural gas importer for Singapore, Sembcorp reiterated its commitment to support the country with a stable and resilient supply of energy.

“The signing of the SPA is in the ordinary course of business and is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share,” Sembcorp said.