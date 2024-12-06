Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sembcorp Signs 10-Year LNG Supply Contract with Chevron

© vladsv / Adobe Stock
© vladsv / Adobe Stock

Sembcorp Industries has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Chevron’s Singapore branch to import up to 0.6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) year, starting from 2028.

The LNG deliveries will take place over the course of 10 years as agreed by the companies.

The SPA will further strengthen Sembcorp’s existing natural gas supply portfolio from diversified piped and liquefied sources globally.

As a key natural gas importer for Singapore, Sembcorp reiterated its commitment to support the country with a stable and resilient supply of energy.

“The signing of the SPA is in the ordinary course of business and is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share,” Sembcorp said.

Offshore LNG Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

QatarEnergy Signs Deal with Shell for Long-Term LNG Supply...
Scaled model tests to validate performance of FPSOs by Seatrium at TCOMS ocean basin facility (Credit: Seatrium)

Seatrium Dives Deeper into Cyber-Physical Modeling of...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with OW Export Cable Repair in Irish sea

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with

Current News

Oil Slips, Weekly Loss Looms

Oil Slips, Weekly Loss Looms

First Jacket Foundation for CVOW Substation Sets Sail from Danish Port

First Jacket Foundation for CV

Denmark to Engage with Industry to Seek Clarity Over Failed Offshore Wind Tender

Denmark to Engage with Industr

Sembcorp Signs 10-Year LNG Supply Contract with Chevron

Sembcorp Signs 10-Year LNG Sup

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine