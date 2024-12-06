Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Brazil's PPSA to Auction 78 Million Barrels in Mid-2025

Brazil's state-run Pre-Sal Petroleo (PPSA) will hold an oil auction on June 25 for an estimated 78 million barrels, the firm's head of finance Samir Awad said on Thursday.

The volume to be auctioned off next year will be more than double what was auctioned off this year, Awad told journalists on the sidelines of an eventin Rio de Janeiro.

The 2025 auction will include oil from the Mero, Buzios, Sepia, Itapu and Norte de Carcara fields. Most of the production, about 51.5 million barrels, would come from Mero field.

Under Brazilian law, oil companies producing under sharing contracts in pre-salt oil fields must hand over a portion of their output to the government, and state-run PPSA is responsible for commercializing it.

The firm also hopes to conduct its first gas auction by the end of next year, said Awad. PPSA expects that by 2027 it could have 1.3 million cubic meters of natural gas to auction off.


(Reuters - Reporting by Fabio Teixeira and Marta Nogueira)

