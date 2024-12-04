Nexans to Link East Anglia TWO Offshore Wind Farm to UK's Power Grid

French subsea power cable maker and services provider Nexans has secured a contract from ScottishPower Renewables to supply and install export cables for the East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm in the southern North Sea.

Under the contract, Nexans will supply and install approximately 100 kilometers of 275 kV high voltage subsea export cables and 55 kilometers of onshore cables, connecting the wind farm to the UK electricity grid.

These cables will be manufactured at Nexans' production facilities in Halden, Norway, and Charleroi, Belgium.

The cable installation is scheduled to take place in 2027 and 2028, with the project set for completion by the end of 2028.

The East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm, located approximately 33 kilometers from the Suffolk coast in the southern North Sea, will have an installed capacity of up to 960 MW.

The wind farm will generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of almost one million homes.

“We are delighted to have been chosen by ScottishPower Renewables for the East Anglia TWO project. This award is a testament to Nexans' proven expertise in high voltage cable solutions and highlights our commitment to delivering projects on time that drive the UK's renewable energy ambitions forward,” said Pascal Radue, EVP of Nexans’ PWR-Transmission Business Group.

The developer of the project ScottishPower Renewables, part of Iberdrola, hired Seaway7 for the transport and installation of the inter-array cable for the offshore wind farm. Cadeler is in charge of the transport and installation of foundations and turbines, which will be supplied by Siemens Gamesa.