ABL Wraps Up Work for FSRU Toscana Project in Italy

Energy and marine consultancy ABL has completed its scope of work as marine warranty surveyor (MWS) to support the successful transport and re-installation of the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Toscana, off the coast of Livorno in Italy.

ABL was appointed on this project by OLT Offshore LNG Toscana, the owner of FSRU Toscana.

In mid-April 2024, the FSRU Toscana was successfully towed with the support of two tugs, to the port of Genoa, Italy, where it began the first phase of an 'extraordinary maintenance intervention' campaign.

The FSRU Toscana was subsequently towed to the port of Marseille in France, where maintenance was completed.

The FSRU has recently been towed to its site offshore Italy’s Livorno, where it resumed commercial operations at the end of November 2024.

ABL’s UK operations, headquartered in London, acted as MWS for the de-installation and to support the safe and successful delivery of the marine operations, including the tow-back from Marseille to Livorno, and the subsequent hook-up and pre-commissioning of the FSRU Toscana.

ABL's scope of work covered the document review of all project and operational documentation and drawings, suitability surveys of the proposed support fleet, management of risk assessment meetings HAZID and HAZOPs, and on-site attendance to ensure operations were carried out in line with approved documentation.

"This was a technically interesting project to work on, due to the tight schedule and also to the complexities of de-installing the significant subsea infrastructure of an FSRU of this caliber. The project matched perfectly ABL's expertise and long track-record as marine warranty surveyor, with experience from installation to operations and maintenance, to decommissioning.

“Furthermore, we have a strong surveyor presence in Italy, which enabled us to provide the most pragmatic and rapid support to on-site attendance," said Sergio Leone, ABL’s MWS Contract manager for the FSRU Toscana project.