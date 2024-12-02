Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shelf Drilling’s Jack-Up Secures Work in West Africa

Main Pass IV jack-up rig
Offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has secured work for its Main Pass IV jack-up rig offshore Nigeria.

The firm term of the contract is approximately two years, and is scheduled to begin in December 2024, according to Shelf Drilling. The company did not disclose the name of the client.

Main Pass IV is a 300-ft jack-up rig of F&G L780 Mod II design. It was built in 1982, and underwent upgrades in 2012. The jack-up rig’s maximum drilling depth Is 25,000 ft, and can accommodate 92 people.

The rig was one of the four Shelf Drilling’s units which received suspension from Saudi Aramco in May 2024, in addition to Shelf Drilling Achiever, Shelf Drilling Victory, Main Pass I.

The units have been under suspension period since, which could last for up to one year.

To remind, the units were in the group of 18 drilling rigs from six different offshore drilling companies that received suspension notices from Saudi Aramco earlier in 2024.

More recently, Saudi Aramco also suspended contracts for Shelf Drilling’s High Island II and High Island IV jack-up rigs.

