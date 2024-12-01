Seatrium to Develop FPSO Digital Twins

Seatrium and the Technology Centre for Offshore & Marine, Singapore (TCOMS) have agreed to explore cyber-physical modelling capabilities for predicting environmental loads on FPSOs.

Following the scaled model testing of the latest series of FPSOs that Seatrium is building for Petrobras in TCOMS’ ocean basin facility to validate their global and station-keeping performance, both organizations will now embark on developing digital twins leveraging the extensive data gathered during the model tests.

The P-84 and P-85 FPSOs will be deployed in the Santos Basin, approximately 200 kilometers offshore of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil in coming years.

The FPSOs will incorporate advanced technologies and represent a new generation of offshore production assets with lower GHG emissions.

Engineers and scientists from both companies already partner to co-create, stress test and validate solutions and concepts of future ocean systems and infrastructure. The numerical simulations and physical tests conducted in TCOMS’ ocean basin facility simulate and assess the performance of ocean systems, including those at conceptual stage, in simulated operating and extreme ocean conditions and enhance field performance through technologies such as smart sensing, AI and data analytics. Such modelling and simulation capabilities will facilitate the creation of digital twins.



