Seatrium Dives Deeper into Cyber-Physical Modeling of FPSOs

Seatrium and the Technology Centre for Offshore & Marine, Singapore (TCOMS) have expanded the research agreement to explore cyber-physical modelling capabilities for predicting the behavior of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) platforms in high sea states.

Seatrium and TCOMS have expanded Master Research Collaboration Agreement (MRCA) signed in April 2023, to advance methodologies for predicting environmental loads and platform responses, including those encountered in operations in high sea states and other extreme events for FPSO platforms.

As the developer and construction of offshore vessels, Seatrium was the first to conduct a commercial test for an FPSO vessel in January 2023 at TCOMS’ ocean basin facility.

The development has contributed to TCOMS gaining recognition as a global leader in cutting-edge research and development, with its ocean basin facility being featured in the approved basin test facility list by Seatrium’s industry partners.

Following the scaled model testing of the latest series of FPSOs that Seatrium is building for Brazil’s National Oil Company, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) in TCOMS’ ocean basin facility to validate their global and station-keeping performance, both organizations will embark on developing digital twins to be deployed in real-field scenarios through leveraging the extensive data gathered during the model tests.

The P-84 and P-85 FPSOs will be deployed in the Santos Basin, approximately 200 kilometers offshore of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil in coming years.

The FPSOs will incorporate advanced technologies and represent a new generation of offshore production assets with lower Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, contributing towards sustainability and a lower carbon economy.