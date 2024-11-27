Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Woodside Getting Ready to Restart Pluto LNG Facility

Australia's Woodside Energy said in a statement on Wednesday that it has begun preparing to safely restart the Pluto LNG facility.

Woodside had shut down the LNG plant on Monday due to a fault in the facility's control system. Preparations for the restart began on Tuesday, Woodside said, but it gave no further details for the resumption of operations.

The Karratha Gas Plant, which feeds gas to the Pluto LNG plant via a pipeline, continues to operate normally, a company spokesperson said in the statement.

Located in the Burrup Peninsula in Western Australia, Pluto LNG has a capacity of 4.9 million metric tons a year. It has one existing LNG train that processes gas from the Pluto and Xena gas fields offshore Western Australia.

Woodside is also building a second train at Pluto LNG to process gas from the Scarborough gas project.


(Reuters - Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Tom Hogue)

