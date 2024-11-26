Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Woodside: LNG Market to Grow by 50% in Next Decade

LNG carrier at sea (c) Moofushi / Adobestock
LNG carrier at sea (c) Moofushi / Adobestock

Australia's Woodside Energy WDS.AX expects the global market for liquefied natural gas (LNG) to grow by 50% in the coming decade, its CEO said on Tuesday.

"Over the last decade the LNG market grew by 50%. We anticipate it will grow by another 50% in the coming decade," Meg O’Neill told the Energy Intelligence Forum in London.

O'Neill said the company had received interest from a lot of onshore gas players and other companies to partner with its Driftwood LNG project and talks were ongoing.

"We've got the balance sheet to fund our 50%. We want to keep our 50% in our portfolio so we're not out rushing to do cheap deals for LNG, because we think we have a quality opportunity that's ahead of others in the queue," O’Neill said.

Woodside agreed in July to buy U.S. LNG developer Tellurian, including its U.S. Gulf Coast Driftwood LNG export project, for $1.2 billion including debt.

The agreement could strengthen the position of the U.S. as the world's largest producer of the superchilled gas by securing the completion of Tellurian's 27.6 million metric ton per annum facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Energy LNG Liquid Bulk LNG

Related Offshore News

CITGO HQ (c) JHVEphoto / Adobestock

US Judge Proposes CITGO Auction Solution
Copyright Timon/AdobeStock

Germany Preps for More FSRU Vessels

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

Improved Catalyst Could Aid Fuel Production

Improved Catalyst Could Aid Fu

Oil India to Lease Seven Drilling Rigs

Oil India to Lease Seven Drill

TotalEnergies CEO on Trump: "It's Only For Four Years"

TotalEnergies CEO on Trump: "I

Woodside: LNG Market to Grow by 50% in Next Decade

Woodside: LNG Market to Grow b

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine