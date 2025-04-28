Equinor, Polenergia Receive Final Environmental Decision for Baltic Sea OW Farm

Equinor and Polenergia have secured a final environmental decision for Bałtyk 1 offshore wind farm from the Regional Director for Environmental Protection (RDOŚ) in Gdańsk, Poland.

This marks a milestone in the further development of what could be the largest offshore wind farm in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea.

Bałtyk 1, a project developed jointly by Equinor and Polenergia is being prepared for Poland’s 2025 offshore auction.

The wind farm has a planned capacity of up to 1,560 MW. It would be located 81 kilometers offshore.

Electricity generated by the farm would be transmitted to a connection point at the Krzemienica substation, which is being developed by the Polish Transmission System Operator (PSE). The onshore connection infrastructure would be located in the municipalities of Ustka and Redzikowo, in the Pomeranian Voivodeship.

The environmental decision process for the Bałtyk 1 project was preceded by comprehensive and detailed studies and analyses aimed at gathering data for the Environmental Impact Assessment Report.

This report included various analyses and simulations, such as modeling the spread of underwater noise during monopile foundation installation and estimating bird collision risks with wind turbines during operation. The report concluded that the proposed technical and organizational solutions would effectively mitigate the environmental impact of the Bałtyk 1 project.

Polenergia and Equinor are jointly developing three offshore wind projects - Bałtyk 1, Bałtyk 2, and Bałtyk 3 - with a combined capacity of up to 3,000 MW, sufficient to power 4 million households with clean energy.

First power from the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 projects is expected to flow in 2027. These two farms will have a combined capacity of 1,440 MW.

“This is an extremely important moment for the Bałtyk 1 project, bringing us closer to participating in the auction of the second phase of offshore development. Holding it in 2025 will ensure continuity between the first and second phases of offshore wind development, avoiding unnecessary delays and maximizing the energy potential of the Polish sea.

“Equally important, it will enable a smooth integration of Polish companies into the construction process and boost local content. As the largest offshore wind farm currently under development in Poland, Bałtyk 1 plays a vital role in achieving this goal,” said Adam Purwin CEO of Polenergia.

“Bałtyk 1 has already obtained a permit for the installation and maintenance of offshore cables, as well as a grid connection agreement with the transmission system operator. The environmental permit enables the project to move forward and participate in the 2025 auction,” added Michał Jerzy Kołodziejczyk, Country Manager of Equinor Polska.