Aikido One Floating Wind Platform Takes Final Shape

Chet Morrison Contractors, on behalf of floating wind startup Aikido Technologies, has performed the final structural assembly of Aikido One floating wind platform in less than 40 working hours, establishing a new standard in the industrialization of floating platforms.

The assembly operation, representing 10-time speed-up, demonstrates how Aikido can enable offshore wind project developers increase the speed of deployment and reduce costs.

Simultaneously, Aikido announced a memorandum of understanding with Port Pascagoula to provide space to test the Aikido One platform off Singing River Island Pier.

The Aikido One project showcases how the Aikido Platform is well suited for domestic production, especially in the Gulf Coast region, where there exists an ecosystem of supplying, building and transporting offshore structures.

The platform, or its components, can be transported on traditional barges to project sites within the U.S. or around the world.

As the Aikido Platform can be assembled, transported and loaded-out in a compact configuration, existing barges and smaller port areas can be utilized, even at over 15 MW scale.

The technology is said to dramatically reduce construction times and increase the supply of ports and vessels that can participate in the offshore wind industry.

“The construction of the Aikido One platform has set a new standard in the floating wind industry: final structural assembly in under 40 working hours. Working hand-in-hand with the entire Morrison team on this project has been a delight, and we have learned not only how to better design our technology, but how to better build it,” said Sam Kanner, CEO of Aikido.

“We are proud to partner with Aikido Technologies on the fabrication of the Aikido One platform. This project exemplifies our commitment to innovation and supporting advancements in the offshore wind sector,” added Chet Morrison, CEO of Morrison.

“We welcome the Aikido team to Pascagoula, Mississippi. Our world-class facilities are well-equipped to meet the demands of the growing offshore wind industry.

“Our port and the surrounding community offer everything needed for a successful test campaign - high-capacity piers, ample laydown areas, multiple shipyards, vessels, and skilled people ready to get the job done,” noted Bo Ethridge, Director of Port Pascagoula.