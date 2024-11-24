Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eni Readies Second FLNG for Congo

Source: Eni
Source: Eni

Italian energy group Eni said on Saturday it had launched the hull of the Nguya Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility in Wison Heavy Industry's shipyard in Nantong, China, to be deployed offshore of the Republic of Congo.

The FLNG will have a liquefaction capacity of 2.4 million tons per annum (MTPA) and will complement the existing Tango FLNG, which has a capacity of 0.6 MTPA and has been operational since December 2023, ENI said in a statement.

The combination of the two will bring the total liquefaction capacity of the Congo LNG project to 3 MTPA by the end of 2025, it said.

Eni in 2022 signed a contract with China's Wison Heavy Industry to set up an FLNG unit off the Republic of Congo to increase LNG production and exports from the African country.

It is the second FLNG to be deployed in the Republic of Congo.

In February this year, Eni said that the Republic of Congo exported its first cargo of LNG to Italy, making the country an energy exporter.

"We have been the first to believe in the value of Congo's gas, primarily for domestic power generation, and then for export," Guido Brusco, Eni's chief operating officer for Global Natural Resources, said in the statement.


(Reuters - Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Offshore Production FLNG Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© bogdanserban / Adobe Stock

Trinidad Signs PSA with BP
© Troy V Smith / Adobe Stock

Trump Pick Likely to Ratchet Up GoM Leasing

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

Oil and Gas Output Trended High Before and After Trump

Oil and Gas Output Trended Hig

Eni Readies Second FLNG for Congo

Eni Readies Second FLNG for Co

QatarEnergy Boosts Offshore Stakes in Namibia

QatarEnergy Boosts Offshore St

Oil Edges to 2-Week High on Ukraine News

Oil Edges to 2-Week High on Uk

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine