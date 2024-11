Suriname's state-run oil company Staatsolie said on Wednesday that ExxonMobil has withdrawn from its offshore block 52, and block operator Petronas Suriname E&P will take over its 50% stake.

"The withdrawal is part of the ongoing evaluation of assets in ExxonMobil's global portfolio," Staatsolie said in a statement.





