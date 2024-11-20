NOV’s GustoMSC Presents Quick Connector for Heavy Lift Cranes

NOV has introduced the Quick Connector, developed by its subsidiary GustoMSC, to enhances the safety and efficiency of offshore lifting operations across the offshore energy industry.

As countries seek to increase their renewable energy capacity and reduce carbon emissions, offshore wind will play a major role in the world’s expanding energy mix. However, these projects - like oil and gas - require robust installation and maintenance strategies to contend with strong winds, high waves, and turbulent seas.

Installing and maintaining offshore wind farms involves complex operations that require precise and secure lifting of various, increasingly larger components, such as turbine blades, towers, and foundations.

The installation of the different components requires the use of several tools underneath the lower block. For the change-out of these tools in harsh and dynamic environments, safety and efficiency are paramount.

The Quick Connector, developed by GustoMSC, is said to provide a secure and reliable connection between the crane’s lower block and the tools underneath. Its ability to swiftly connect and disconnect components minimizes downtime, reduces labor costs, and enhances overall project efficiency.

Most importantly, the remotely operated Quick Connector improves operational safety by eliminating the need for on-deck personnel to make the sling connection between the hook and tool during each tool change-out. Its integrated lower block design removes the need for rigging and enables a higher lifting height.

By integrating the pin with latches into the lower block, the tool connects seamlessly with the corresponding sockets, creating a secure and fail-safe lift.

“We developed the Quick Connector to streamline and automate the tool connection/disconnection process, thereby enhancing safety and efficiency while reducing costs. The Quick Connector boosts our portfolio of cutting-edge tools that further optimize offshore heavy lift operations, reduce downtime, and minimize operational risks,” said Gerben Roks Sales Director, Heavy Lift, NOV.