VIKING Launches First CTV Immersion Suit for Women in Offshore Wind Industry

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment has launched the first Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) immersion suit in the world designed for women working in offshore wind energy, using guidance on diversity and inclusivity from industry leaders Ørsted, Siemens and Vestas.

The VIKING YouSafe Cyclone suit joins a growing portfolio of VIKING PPE whose fit and features reflect the safety needs of female seafarers, pilots and technicians in the marine and offshore industries.

The most recent UK Government Industrial Strategy Offshore Wind Sector Deal study included a ‘minimum target’ for one third of the industry’s workforce to be by 2030 (2018 – 16%).

In UK waters, and elsewhere, getting the right PPE in place to best serve the safety needs of women offshore has become a focus for equity and inclusivity strategy at Ørsted, Siemens and Vestas.

“As a young industry, offshore wind offers a huge opportunity to change attitudes in the workplace, and to encourage the diversity, equity and inclusion women are entitled to expect.

“Ørsted has identified female-specific PPE as part of the critical infrastructure we need for women to work safely offshore today and a necessity to attract more of them into this industry. We were delighted to work with VIKING as one of our key safety solution providers to take a significant step in the right direction,” said Lasse Hansen, Senior HSE Manager, PPE and TMSE, Ørsted.

Delivered in high-vis GORE-TEX NARVIK, the female-fit YouSafe Cyclone suit is approved to the same dual SOLAS/MED and CE/ISO standard as the male version and is available in multiple sizes.

Common features include compatibility with all standard offshore harnesses, durable Neoprene cuffs and neck seal, retro-reflective piping for increased visibility in dark surroundings, and a maintenance free zipper.

“Bringing Cyclone to market has been a joy because we have worked with customers whose competitive position did not stand in the way of our common goal to deliver a safety necessity and level the playing field for women working offshore. Their response in spreading the word has also been phenomenal,” added Bettina Kjærgaard, Global Sales Manager Offshore Wind, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment.