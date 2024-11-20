Sapura Scoops Petrobras Contract for Pan-Malaysia Offshore Services

Malaysia-based offshore services firm Sapura Energy, through its wholly owned subsidiary Sapura Fabrication, has secured a contract from Petrobras for offshore maintenance, construction, modification and hook-up and commissioning services for the Sarawak asset.

The contract for Package C2 for the Sarawak asset, awarded in the third quarter of 2024, is for a period of five years based on call-out and agreed rates.

The scope of work covers manpower, tools, equipment, materials, consumables and other related services necessary for all work concerning hook-up and commissioning of brownfield and greenfield.

These include project management services, supervision and construction personnel, onshore pre-fabrication and installation, engineering management, procurement, offshore fabrication, installation and commissioning and provision of third-party services.