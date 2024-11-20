Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sapura Scoops Petrobras Contract for Pan-Malaysia Offshore Services

Sapura Energy’s hook-up and commissioning team in action (Credit: Sapura Energy)
Sapura Energy’s hook-up and commissioning team in action (Credit: Sapura Energy)

Malaysia-based offshore services firm Sapura Energy, through its wholly owned subsidiary Sapura Fabrication, has secured a contract from Petrobras for offshore maintenance, construction, modification and hook-up and commissioning services for the Sarawak asset.

The contract for Package C2 for the Sarawak asset, awarded in the third quarter of 2024, is for a period of five years based on call-out and agreed rates.

The scope of work covers manpower, tools, equipment, materials, consumables and other related services necessary for all work concerning hook-up and commissioning of brownfield and greenfield.

These include project management services, supervision and construction personnel, onshore pre-fabrication and installation, engineering management, procurement, offshore fabrication, installation and commissioning and provision of third-party services.

Subsea Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Velesto Energy)

Velesto’s Drilling Rigs Up for Automatization Overhaul...
(Credit: Mooreast)

Mooreast Reels In $6.7M Multi-Buoy Mooring Upgrade Work...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

ExxonMobil Pulls Out from Block Offshore Suriname

ExxonMobil Pulls Out from Bloc

Vard Secures Five Vessels Order for Oil and Gas Sector

Vard Secures Five Vessels Orde

AST Reygar Launches SOV Remote Monitoring System

AST Reygar Launches SOV Remote

NOV’s GustoMSC Presents Quick Connector for Heavy Lift Cranes

NOV’s GustoMSC Presents Quick

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine