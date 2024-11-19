Connecticut to ID Offshore Wind Supply Chain Opportunities

The Connecticut Wind Collaborative (CWC) has launch of the Connecticut offshore wind industry study, which aims to identify and expand offshore wind supply chain opportunities for Connecticut and the Northeast region.

The study will build on build the Connecticut offshore wind strategic roadmap, and will be led by Xodus and the Pew Charitable Trusts, experts in supply chain analysis and offshore wind development.

The study aims to solidify Connecticut’s position as a key player and regional collaborator in offshore wind.

With a focus on addressing regional supply chain gaps, fostering regional collaboration, and supporting local manufacturers, the study promises to yield sustainable benefits for the state’s manufacturing sector and contribute to long-term economic growth.

The study will feature stakeholder engagement and clear, actionable recommendations, and is expected to be released in the spring of 2025.

“Now is a critical time for state collaboration in order to build upon complementary strengths and answer shared challenges that will best enable the growth of a robust regional offshore wind industry.

“This study will be unique in recognizing not only the powerful role Connecticut businesses play in the emergent offshore wind sector, but also the benefits of what can be further achieved when working in partnership with neighboring states to develop regional capability,” said Andy Logan, Head of Industry Development at Xodus.

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development has contributed $70,000 to the initiative, and the Southeastern Connecticut Enterprise Region has contributed $50,000. Other industry partners have also provided funding.