CIP’s South Korean Offshore Wind Project Delivers First Power

The first commercial-scale offshore wind project in South Korea, Jeonnam Offshore Wind 1, has delivered first power ahead of planned commercial-scale operation start in 2025.

Jeonnam Offshore Wind 1, a 96 MW offshore wind project off the coast of Shin-an, is a project developed jointly by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through its fund Copenhagen Infrastructure III (CI III), SK Innovation E&S, one of the largest conglomerates in South Korea, and Copenhagen Offshore Partners (COP), the exclusive offshore wind development partner to CIP.

Construction on Jeonnam 1 started in early 2023 with turbine installation, starting in September 2024.

Commercial operations are expected in the first quarter of 2025. Jeonnam 1 can, when fully operational, provide green electricity to power approximately 60,000 households.

The project has supported both local communities and the domestic offshore wind power industry in South Korea, through multiple manufacturing and construction contracts with Korean suppliers as well as the use of local ports and facilities.

“First power from Jeonnam 1 is a landmark for CIP, our partners and the offshore wind industry in South Korea. It showcases our strong project execution capabilities - and we are very proud to have reached this significant milestone in collaboration with our partners.

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved with a project that makes a significant contribution to South Korea’s energy transition and supports the country’s long-term offshore wind ambitions,” said Thomas Wibe Poulsen, Partner in CIP.

South Korea has vast potential for offshore wind and is one of the largest offshore wind markets in Asia Pacific, with ambitious targets of 14.3 GW installed capacity by 2030.

The country has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, which will require delivery of additional large-scale renewables including offshore wind projects.

CIP entered the South Korean market in 2018 and has since worked with local companies, authorities, and communities to develop wind power supply networks and foster a strong industry ecosystem. CIP currently has an offshore wind development pipeline of approximately 5 GW in South Korea.