LR and SHI Join Forces for Green Ammonia FPSO System

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the joint development of a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) system for green ammonia.

The FPSO process has been widely used in the oil and gas industries, but its application for ammonia is relatively new.

The unit will use renewable energy to provide power for electrolysis of seawater to produce green hydrogen, which will be combined with nitrogen and synthesized to produce green ammonia, ready for offloading to ammonia carriers.

It is planned to be linked with offshore wind farms in Europe.

Under the agreement, which was signed at Offshore Korea 2024, SHI will carry out the design for the FPSO and LR will undertake the review of SHI deliverables and provide technical advice for further design development.

“The green ammonia market is poised to grow rapidly in the coming decades, particularly as a clean fuel alternative for the global shipping industry. LR is looking forward to collaborating with SHI to help meet this demand,” said Sean van der Post, Lloyd’s Register’s Offshore Business Director.

“We are delighted to be working with Lloyd’s Register on this project as a part of our development efforts towards achieving Net-zero and pioneering advancements in green energy,” added Hae-Ki Jang, CTO of SHI.