Búzios Oil Output Rivals Tupi

The Búzios field, operated by Petrobras, broke its record and surpassed daily production of 900,000 barrels of oil last weekend.

Located in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin, about 180 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Búzios was discovered by Petrobras in 2010 and began operations in 2018.

With this new milestone, the field is now closer to the production of the Tupi field, also in the Santos Basin, and could become Brazil's largest oil producer by 2025.

Búzios boasts the country's most productive wells, located at a depth of over 2,000 meters below sea level. Its reservoir is as deep as Sugarloaf Mountain and more than twice the size of Guanabara Bay. The field has six production units in operation: platforms P-74, P-75, P-76, and P-77, and the FPSOs Almirante Barroso and Almirante Tamandaré.

"In the first half of this year, we brought more wells into production than in all of last year, including the Búzios wells with impressive results that allowed us to achieve another record, surpassing the 900,000 barrels per day mark. Each record achieved reinforces the success of the company's strategies. Our people have worked hard to increase production while simultaneously reducing costs. These initiatives, aimed at simplifying projects and diversifying suppliers, result in more oil and gas in more efficient projects. And we are doing all this without forgetting emissions reductions and our commitment to a fair energy transition," said Petrobras CEO Magda Chambriard.

"The magnitude of the Búzios field, a giant whose area is twice the size of the Guanabara Basin, has allowed us to surpass this exceptional production level with the commissioning of the fifth well on the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré. A new unit, the P-78, already on its way to Brazil, will soon begin production in this field," said Sylvia Anjos, Petrobras' Director of Exploration and Production.”

The Búzios field is operated by Petrobras and partners with CNOOC and CNPC, in addition to PPSA.



