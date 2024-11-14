Equinor Strikes Oil and Gas at Rhombi Prospect in North Sea

Equinor has made an oil and gas discovery in the North Sea, off Norway, estimated at between 13 and 28 million barrels of oil equivalent.

An exploration well with sidetrack has been drilled about 10 kilometers north of the Troll field in the North Sea. Petroleum was struck in both well trajectories.

Both oil and gas were discovered, slightly more than half being gas. The discoveries were made on the Rhombi prospect, part of license 090.

The well was drilled by the Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig.

Equinor is the operator of the license with 45%, with partners Vår Energi and INPEX Idemitsu Norge holding 40% and 15% working interest each.

The license owners will consider tie-in to existing infrastructure and other prospects in the area.

“This is an exciting discovery in one of our core areas that has well-developed infrastructure for both oil and gas. We are actively exploring in this area and have made many discoveries here in recent years.

“We are now working on how these discoveries can best be developed to achieve good resource utilization, good profitability and low emissions,” said Geir Sørtveit, Equinor's senior vice president for Exploration & Production West in Norway.

This is the first discovery in this area in 2024, apart from an appraisal well in a previous discovery. The discovery is located in the part of the North Sea where a total of 12 discoveries were made from 2018 to 2023.