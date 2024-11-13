Deep C Delivers Lifting Tool for North Sea Decommissioning Project

Seabed intervention specialist Deep C has delivered a specialized lifting equipment to a Norwegian customer on a recent decommissioning project.

The equipment, designed to comply with NORSOK R-002 standards, incorporates a double-barrier safety feature, enabling secure lifts of subsea cables and pipelines sections directly from the seabed to the vessel deck.

Deep C collaborated with AK Lifting and Servi to develop and deliver the last generation Multi-Purpose Grapple Tool (MPGT), a hydraulically operated lifting tool designed for seabed clearance and recovery.

Outfitted with counterbalance valves, the equipment secures its grip even when hydraulic pressure is lost, allowing reliable recovery of pipes to deck. Its design also supports dual and single lifting modes, eliminating the need for separate tools and ensuring adaptability to project requirements.

“At Deep C, we are committed to raising industry standards by providing safer and more efficient lifting solutions for subsea operations. The double-barrier feature in our grapple tool reflects this commitment, enabling safe and dependable operations for our clients,” said Odd Gustav Kvalvåg, CEO of Deep C.