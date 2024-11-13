Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Archer and Elemental Energies Set Up P&A Well Engineering JV

Mike Adams, CEO of Elemental Energies, and Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer (Credit: Elemental Energies)
Mike Adams, CEO of Elemental Energies, and Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer (Credit: Elemental Energies)

Well engineering specialist Elemental Energies and drilling and well services company Archer have entered into joint venture (JV) agreement to deliver integrated plugging and abandonment (P&A) services to global decommissioning projects.

The commitment formalizes the long-term partnership between Archer and Elemental Energies, creating a focused P&A well engineering team with the aim to drive best practice for P&A design and operations across all well types.

By combining Archer's well services technology and delivery capabilities with Elemental Energies' technical subsurface, well engineering and project management expertise, the JV will be in the position to offer end to end well abandonment solutions for both platform and subsea decommissioning projects.

The JV will have the ability to support operators from the earliest project stages, leveraging the strengths of both companies to deliver the most suitable methods and technologies for each project.

“We’re delighted to deepen our collaboration with Elemental Energies. We acknowledge that some customers are looking to approach P&A differently, and the critical importance of offering a flexible solution to P&A services.

“This joint venture will help deliver highly efficient planning and design, with the ability to integrate best in class barrier philosophy with deep knowledge of most effective methods to plug and abandon various well types. Ultimately, this will help drive down costs of permanent P&A for our clients around the world,” said Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer.

Industry News Activity Europe Decommissioning Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean and EXCEED Team Up for Vessel-Based P&A Services...
(Credit: Shell)

Dutch Court Set to Decide on Shell’s Appeal Against GHG...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

First Steel Cut for ExxonMobil’s Guyana Field-Bound FPSO Jaguar

First Steel Cut for ExxonMobil

Santos Hires McDermott for Harriet Alpha Decom Work Off Australia

Santos Hires McDermott for Har

EnerMech Lands Services Contract with North Sea Oil and Gas Operator

EnerMech Lands Services Contra

Global OTEC Presents OTEC Power Module for Remote Offshore Platforms

Global OTEC Presents OTEC Powe

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine