Archer and Elemental Energies Set Up P&A Well Engineering JV

Well engineering specialist Elemental Energies and drilling and well services company Archer have entered into joint venture (JV) agreement to deliver integrated plugging and abandonment (P&A) services to global decommissioning projects.

The commitment formalizes the long-term partnership between Archer and Elemental Energies, creating a focused P&A well engineering team with the aim to drive best practice for P&A design and operations across all well types.

By combining Archer's well services technology and delivery capabilities with Elemental Energies' technical subsurface, well engineering and project management expertise, the JV will be in the position to offer end to end well abandonment solutions for both platform and subsea decommissioning projects.

The JV will have the ability to support operators from the earliest project stages, leveraging the strengths of both companies to deliver the most suitable methods and technologies for each project.

“We’re delighted to deepen our collaboration with Elemental Energies. We acknowledge that some customers are looking to approach P&A differently, and the critical importance of offering a flexible solution to P&A services.

“This joint venture will help deliver highly efficient planning and design, with the ability to integrate best in class barrier philosophy with deep knowledge of most effective methods to plug and abandon various well types. Ultimately, this will help drive down costs of permanent P&A for our clients around the world,” said Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer.