Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

AGR Concludes Technical Review of Aker BP’s CCS Licenses Off Norway

Illustration (Credit: Norwegian Offshore Directorate)
Illustration (Credit: Norwegian Offshore Directorate)

AGR’s reservoir management and subsurface team has delivered technical peer review of two carbon storage licenses in the Norwegian North Sea to Aker BP.

The review's main goal was to ensure the evaluation of the two CO2 storage licenses has been conducted in accordance with the CO2 Storage Resources Management System (SRMS).

Developed in 2017 to support the commercialization of carbon storage, the SRMS guidelines are co-sponsored by leading industry organizations, including SPE, WPC, AAPG, SPWLA, and EAGE.

AGR conducted technical peer reviews of the EXL005 Poseidon license (covering blocks 10/7, 10/8, and 10/9) and EXL011 license awarded to Aker BP in 2024 (covering blocks 25/3, 26/1, 26/2, 30/12, 31/10, and 31/11). 

The work was delivered by AGR’s reservoir management and subsurface team, which also includes subsurface experts from Ross Offshore, which was acquired by AGR earlier in 2024.

The team has jointly delivered more than 1,700 reservoir studies for oil majors, banks and governments around the world, and worked on over 65 carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.

Industry News Activity Europe Norwegian Sea CCS

Related Offshore News

Deepsea Yantai rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Orlen Gets Permit for Norwegian Sea Drilling Ops
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies’ Income Hits Three-Year Low

World Energy Jobs

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Second Oil Train for Energean Power FPSO Completes Lift-Off (Video)

Second Oil Train for Energean

Current News

Enhancing Vessel Security in Evolving Maritime Landscape

Enhancing Vessel Security in E

Dutch Court Set to Decide on Shell’s Appeal Against GHG Emissions Ruling

Dutch Court Set to Decide on S

Ørsted Hires MMA Offshore for Wind Site Survey in Australia

Ørsted Hires MMA Offshore for

Blackford Dolphin Kicks Off Long-Term Drilling Campaign Offshore India

Blackford Dolphin Kicks Off Lo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine