AGR Concludes Technical Review of Aker BP’s CCS Licenses Off Norway

AGR’s reservoir management and subsurface team has delivered technical peer review of two carbon storage licenses in the Norwegian North Sea to Aker BP.

The review's main goal was to ensure the evaluation of the two CO2 storage licenses has been conducted in accordance with the CO2 Storage Resources Management System (SRMS).

Developed in 2017 to support the commercialization of carbon storage, the SRMS guidelines are co-sponsored by leading industry organizations, including SPE, WPC, AAPG, SPWLA, and EAGE.

AGR conducted technical peer reviews of the EXL005 Poseidon license (covering blocks 10/7, 10/8, and 10/9) and EXL011 license awarded to Aker BP in 2024 (covering blocks 25/3, 26/1, 26/2, 30/12, 31/10, and 31/11).

The work was delivered by AGR’s reservoir management and subsurface team, which also includes subsurface experts from Ross Offshore, which was acquired by AGR earlier in 2024.

The team has jointly delivered more than 1,700 reservoir studies for oil majors, banks and governments around the world, and worked on over 65 carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.