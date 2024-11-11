Orlen Gets Permit for Norwegian Sea Drilling Ops

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Orlen Upstream Norway a drilling permit for an exploration well in the Norwegian Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 6305/10-1 in production license 1055, operated by Orlen Upstream Norway with 60% working interest, and partner Norske Shell that holds the remaining 40%.

The well will be drilled using the Deepsea Yantai rig, a harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rig able to perform at - 22℃.

The rig can operate at a water depth of up to 500 meters and drill wells down to a depth of 8000 meters.

It is owned by CIMC Raffles and managed by Odfjell Drilling.