Some of the key strategies to strengthen maritime cyber security include vigilance and proactive measures, timely incident reporting, and continuous improvement of security defenses, according to Marlink’s Security Operations Center (SOC) cyber security threats report.

Vigilance and proactive measures are essential. Regular training, strong e-mail security, and advanced detection systems play a vital role in reducing the risk of phishing, spam, and other malicious activities

Another crucial aspect of improving cyber security is timely incident response. SOC teams must remain vigilant and respond to alerts in real time to minimize potential damage. Automated response mechanisms can be implemented to reduce manual intervention and speed up threat containment.

Continuous improvement of security posture is another vital aspect in keeping your business safe. As threat actors evolve, so must security defenses. Continuous monitoring, updating blacklists, improving detection systems, and refining incident response processes are essential in staying ahead of the threat landscape.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) plans to introduce new cyber security rules soon, which will have an impact on maritime and offshore energy industries.

