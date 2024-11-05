Black & Veatch, Baker Hughes Combine Tech for Optimized Mid-Scale LNG Solution

Black & Veatch and Baker Hughes have signed a collaboration agreement to combine their technologies into a mid-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) solution offering that can be used in both onshore and offshore applications.

The companies will combine Baker Hughes’ LM9000 gas turbine and compression technology with Black & Veatch’s PRICO liquefaction technology.

The collaboration aims to bring a standard LNG solution to the LNG market that is capable of producing up to 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) per train with capitally efficient, consistent and proven results.

Black & Veatch’s PRICO technology became the world’s first proven floating LNG liquefaction technology to achieve production on a floating facility in 2016 and since that time PRICO has become one of the market-leading liquefaction technology with six different projects having taken final investment decision (FID).

Baker Hughes’ LM9000 is said to be most efficient aeroderivative gas turbine in its class, 65+ megawatt (MW), with 44% efficiency in ISO conditions. LM9000 is suitable for a variety of mechanical drive and power generation applications, including onshore and offshore LNG projects.

“This collaboration is an offering to clients that moves towards the next generation of mid-scale LNG trains.

"We are in process of deploying PRICO with the Baker Hughes’ LM9000 and compression technology on a current project in construction and we are excited to now be able to offer this optimized solution to both onshore and floating LNG facilities that are considering mid-scale trains to monetize their natural gas assets and enable global LNG trading necessary to support the energy transition,” added Youssef Merjaneh, senior vice president and managing director, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Black & Veatch.