DOF Group Completes Acquisition of Maersk Supply Service

(Credit: Maersk Supply Service)
(Credit: Maersk Supply Service)

Norwegian offshore supply vessel company DOF Group has concluded the acquisition of Denmark-based Maersk Supply Service, which will be renamed to DOF Denmark.

The combined company is expected to become one of the leading offshore service provider with comprehensive scale and a wide range of services across all continents in the offshore energy industries.

The deal will see DOF's fleet grow to 78 modern offshore/subsea vessels, including 65 owned, with the addition of Maersk Supply Service's 22 vessels, consisting of eight high-specification CSV vessels, 13 high-specification AHTS vessels and one cable layer vessel.

Through the transaction, the DOF Group has undergone a significant increase in scale. From November 1, DOF has a workforce of more than 5000 people and its core businesses remain unchanged, offering world-class vessels and integrated offshore services for the oil and gas industry, and for a growing offshore wind market.

“We would like to use this opportunity to welcome all our new colleagues to DOF. We very much look forward to collectively further developing the combined company as a global leading offshore service provider,” said Mons Aase, CEO DOF Group ASA.

