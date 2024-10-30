Did You Know? Most Detected Cybersecurity Threats in First Half of 2024

In the first six months, Initial Access tactics were the most prevalent cyber security threat in maritime domain, accounting for 48% of the 204,763 incidents, primarily involving phishing fraud and spam abusive content.

According to Marlink’s Security Operations Center (SOC) on cyber security threats report, the Command & Control (C2) followed closely at 36%, driven largely by the execution of malicious files and links.

Execution and Defence Evasion tactics, often seen through intrusion attempts, made up 14% of the total incidents.

While Exfiltration (focused on data theft) and Credential Access attacks were less frequent, they still present significant risks, highlighting the importance of strong defenses against both entry and persistence techniques.

The key takeaway from this analysis is clear - attackers are relentless in targeting multiple stages of the attack chain, from phishing to execution, and ultimately, command and control.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USGC) plans to introduce new cyber security rules soon, which will have an impact on maritime and offshore energy industries.

