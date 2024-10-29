BOEM Teams Up with Defense on Offshore Wind

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has announced a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Defense (DoD) to support the coordinated development of wind energy generation on the Nation’s Outer Continental Shelf (OCS).

The agreement will help further institutionalize the collaboration between BOEM and DoD that is ensuring that offshore wind lease areas and project plans strengthen the nation’s energy security in ways that are compatible with military operations.

BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein and Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment Brendan Owens signed the agreement during a ceremony at the Offshore WINDPOWER Conference in Atlantic City, NJ.

“DoD is committed to working across the US government to accelerate the ongoing clean energy transition, which is critical to ensuring access to reliable and resilient energy sources in order to fulfill our mission,” said Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment Brendan Owens. “We will continue to work with BOEM and our other interagency partners, to find solutions that enable offshore wind development while ensuring long-term compatibility with testing, training, and operations critical to our military readiness.”

DoD and BOEM share responsibility for ensuring that offshore wind project plans consider military preparedness requirements. The new agreement will define and clarify the roles and duties of both organizations during leasing and project review. The collaborative approach also includes participating in Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Forces.

The MOU calls for DoD and BOEM to:

• Find mutual solutions that support renewable energy in a manner compatible with essential military operations.

• Collaborate as early as possible in the offshore wind leasing process.

• Regularly communicate and exchange information at the staff and leadership levels.

• Determine what areas should be deferred from leasing to enable the performance of DoD activities on the OCS.

The agreement expands on and complements the July 1983 “Memorandum of Agreement Between the Department of Defense and the Department of the Interior on Mutual Concerns on the Outer Continental Shelf” that continues to provide a framework for coordination between the agencies regarding energy development on the OCS.

DoD and BOEM support the Biden-Harris administration’s goals to address the climate crisis and create good-paying jobs by deploying 30GW of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030 and 15GW of floating offshore wind energy capacity by 2035.



