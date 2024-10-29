Triton FPSO Outage Prompts Serica Energy to Reduce Production Outlook

UK-based oil firm Serica Energy has slightly decreased its production forecast for 2024, following the outage at its Triton floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit in the North Sea.

Serica Energy plc said the production via the Triton FPSO has been interrupted owing to a problem with the single gas compressor in operation.

A potential dry gas seal failure was identified in the ‘A’ gas compressor during operations on 26 October, which did not result in a leak of hydrocarbons, according to the company.

The FPSO operator, Dana Petroleum, is working to identify and execute the necessary repair.

As a result, Serica Energy’s ability to maintain full year production guidance of towards the bottom of the 41,000 to 46,000 boepd range was dependent on sustained production levels of around 50,000 boepd in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Given the outage of production from Triton, Serica’s production for 2024 is now expected to be slightly below this previous guidance, the company confirmed.

“Actions are being taken to reduce the operational vulnerability of the Triton FPSO by bringing the second compressor into service.

The date for this is likely to be delayed by the corrective work on the ‘A’ compressor and is now expected to be in the first quarter of 2021,” Serica Energy said.

Production from Serica’s other assets is currently in line with expectations, the company added.