Three People Die in Helicopter Crash on Their Way to FPSO Offshore Nigeria

At least three people have died when a helicopter crashed in Nigeria on its way to Nuims Antan floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit, the state-owned oil firm NNPC reported.

The helicopter, operated by East Winds Aviation, lost contact with the NNPC on October 2024.

The helicopter reportedly ditched into the ocean near Antan Producing Limited's Mimbo platform and FPSO, according to the statement from Nigeria’s Ministry of Aviation.

There were eight persons on board, including six passengers and two crew members.

So far, three bodies have been recovered while search and rescue missions continue.

“We shall continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates as the events unfold. Our prayers are with the passengers, crew and their respective families at this very difficult time. We will continue to do everything possible to support the ongoing search and rescue operation,” NNPC said in a statement.