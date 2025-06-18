Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TotalEnergies Eyes Mozambique LNG Restart in Summer 2025

(Credit: TotalEnergies)
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies expects its $20-billion Mozambique liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to resume development "this summer", Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Wednesday.

He was asked about the timing during a session at the Japan Energy Summit in Tokyo.

Covered by force majeure since 2021, following insurgent attacks, the project includes development of the Golfinho and Atum natural gas fields in the Offshore Area 1 concession and the building of a two-train liquefaction plant.

The project will have a capacity of 13.12 million metric tons per annum.

TotalEnergies is the project's operator with a stake of 26.5%, followed by Mitsui & Co with 20%, while Mozambique's state-owned ENH has 15%. Indian state firms and Thailand's PTTEP own the rest.


(Reuters - Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Kathleen Benoza; Editing by Sonali Paul)

LNG Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

The C1-16ULChopsaw (Credit: Decom Engineering)

Decom Engineering Launches Ultra-Light Chopsaw for Subsea...
(Credit: Petrobras)

Petrobras Acquires 13 Oil and Gas Blocks in Brazil’s...
© Mobasser / Adobe Stock

EIA: US Natural Gas Output to Reach Record Levels in 2025
© bomboman / Adobe Stock

Tower Resources Lines Up ADES Jack-Up Rig for Cameroon...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Cold Spray Technology: Parts Production Faster, Cheaper.

Cold Spray Technology: Parts P

Current News

EEW SPC Delivers Last Three Monopiles for Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

EEW SPC Delivers Last Three Mo

Prosafe Confirms $204M Deal with Petrobras for Safe Notos Flotel

Prosafe Confirms $204M Deal wi

Decom Engineering Launches Ultra-Light Chopsaw for Subsea Ops

Decom Engineering Launches Ult

Vår Energi, Kistos Energy Greenlight Balder Phase VI Project in North Sea

Vår Energi, Kistos Energy Gree

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine