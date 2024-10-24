Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Viridien, SLB Conclude Multi-Client Survey in Australia's Bonaparte Basin

Viridien, formerly CGG, and SLB have completed the data acquisition for a multi-client survey in Bonaparte Basin, offshore Australia.

Backed by the industry support and prefunding, the approximately 6,760 sq km ultramodern PSDM seismic data set resulting from the survey will provide a thorough evaluation of this highly prospective and underexplored area to improve industry understanding.

The data is currently being processed and the final data will be available in the second quarter of  2025.

The complex geological area has been historically challenging to image due to the presence of carbonates and the shallow water.

The new survey will provide modern, high-quality data over an area lacking recent, or any 3D data. The data also partially covers a carbon storage block, recently awarded as permit G-13-AP.

The survey deployed Sercel Sentinel MS multi-component streamers and the Sercel QuietSea marine mammal monitoring system.

“We are delighted to have partnered with SLB for the first time in Australia to successfully complete this large data acquisition project. The new high-quality data set will give interested players greater insight into the exploration and carbon storage potential of this promising area. We will continue to look for opportunities to invest in the country,” said Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data, Viridien.

