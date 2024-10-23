Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Oil Firm Hires DOF Group’s PSV for Work Offshore Australia

Skandi Feistein PSV (Credit: DOF Group)
Skandi Feistein PSV (Credit: DOF Group)

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Group has secured a multi-million dollar contract with international oil company for the platform supply vessel (PSV) Skandi Feisten.

The vessel will continue with the current client on a new 18-months firm contract with a further 18-months extension option.

The start of the contract will be in direct continuation from the existing contract with an undisclosed client, and according to DOF, it will maintain its presence in Australia.

Although the company did not reveal the exact value of the contract, DOF said it was substantial, meaning its value is between $25 million to $50 million.

Skandi Feistein is a 2011-built PSV of STX PSV 09 CD design, and can accommodate 26 people.

