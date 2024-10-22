Equinor Shuts Production at Sleipner B Gas Platform

Norway's Equinor has shut down production at its Sleipner B gas platform due to smoke development in one of the electrical facilities at the unmanned platform in the North Sea.

Equinor has mobilized vessel Skandi Mongstad to the area, after its emergency response team was notified of smoke development in a switchgear room at the Sleipner B platform early on October 22.

Production has been shut down, and the facility has been depressurized, Equinor said.

Sleipner B is an unmanned production platform located in the Sleipner Vest area in the North Sea, 12.5 km away from the Sleipner A platform.

The company added that the relevant authorities have been notified, and no additional details have been revealed at this time.