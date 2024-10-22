Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
CNOOC Starts Production at Another Oil Field in South China Sea

© Michael Flippo / Adobe Stock

China's state-owned oil and gas firm China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has brought onstream another oilfield development in South China Sea ahead of schedule.

The development, the Xijiang 30-2 oilfield Xijiang 30-1 block development project, is fully owned and operated by CNOOC.

The project is located in eastern South China Sea, with an average water depth of about 98 meters.

The main production facilities include a new drilling production platform, with 23 development wells planned to be commissioned. The oil property is medium crude.

The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 26,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2027.

