CRC Evans Wraps Up Welding Job Offshore Nigeria

CRC Evans, a company offering welding and coating services to the energy sector, has completed its work scope to deliver a range of welding services to support First E&P’s Alpha Project located offshore Nigeria.

A greenfield development, Project Alpha entails development of the Anyala and Madu fields which lie 45km off the Niger Delta, with production being tied back to a floating production, storage and offloading facility (FPSO).

Westfield Energy Resources contracted CRC Evans to provide full welding services to its pipelay barge, the S-lay vessel DLB Kenenna.

In all, the company completed more than 3,800 welds on two 20.8km and one 5.5 km pipelines. The work was carried out in association with its regional partner, Ripen Marine Contractors.

The full work scope of the multiple-million contract also included project management and engineering, associated services and requirements.

An integral element of completing the work was training a local Nigerian crew at the company’s onshore facility in Nigeria, prior to vessel deployment. The company set up a training facility, which saw 20 welders and two bevel operators trained over the course of the month, to use welding equipment and adhere to company and project safety standards.

“With support from Ripen, we established the training facility and had it up and running in less than a week. This demonstrates our commitment and capability to quickly and efficiently set up a training facility in whichever country we work, to support the skills development of the local workforce,” said Tom Feteris, Offshore Director, Zeewolde at CRC Evans.