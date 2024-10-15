Maria Quitéria FPSO Starts Operating at Petrobras’ Jubarte Field Off Brazil

The floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) Maria Quitéria, built by Malaysian FPSO supplier Yinson, has started operating at Petrobras’ Jubarte field in Campos Basin offshore Brazil.

The FPSO unit has the capacity to produce up to 100 thousand barrels of oil per day and process up to 5 million cubic meters of gas daily. The project will have eight producing wells and eight injectors.

The platform is equipped with technologies to reduce emissions with greater operational efficiency combined with a reduction of around 24% in operational greenhouse gas emissions.

The FPSO, which started operations ahead of schedule, is 156 meters high and 333 meters long.

It is installed in a water depth of 1,385 meters at Jubarte field as part of Parque das Baleias Integrated Project.

The Parque das Baleias area is formed by the Jubarte, Baleia Anã, Cachalote, Caxaréu, Pirambú and Mangangá fields.

Jubarte, the first filed, was discovered in 2001. In 2019, Petrobras and the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) signed an extension agreement for the concession term of the new unified Jubarte field until 2056, which allowed the FPSO Maria Quitéria to be implemented, a new production system for the Parque das Baleias Integrated Project, in addition to other complementary projects in the area.

Three other platforms are currently in operation at Parque das Baleias - P-57, P-58 and FPSO Cidade de Anchieta. With the operational startup of Maria Quitéria, this unit will account for approximately 40% of the field's production when it is completed.

Petrobras is the sole holder of production rights for the Jubarte field.