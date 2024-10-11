Saipem Installs Trunkline for Woodside’s Scarborough Gas Project off Australia

Saipem and sub-contractor teams have installed the trunkline for Woodside’s Scarborough gas project, a critical piece of infrastructure that will enable gas transport from the offshore field to onshore facilities in Australia.

The installation of the trunkline took around 12 months to complete with numerous teams and contractors contributing to the successful work program.

When operational, the 433 km trunkline will transport gas from the offshore Scarborough field to the onshore Pluto LNG processing facility in Karratha.

The Scarborough Energy Project is more than two-thirds complete and is set to help meet demand for the lower carbon and reliable energy the world needs today and into the future.

This includes up to 225 terajoules a day of domestic gas supply into the Western Australian market.

The world-class project is expected to generate more than $33.6 billion (A$50 billion) in direct and indirect taxes for Australia’s economy, more than 3000 jobs during the construction phase and create or sustain almost 600 jobs on average during operations.

“The completion of installation is a significant accomplishment, reflecting the dedication of all involved in achieving this project milestone.

“With the last components of the trunkline in place, the focus will be maintained on safely executing the remaining project scopes to support the targeted first Scarborough LNG cargo in 2026.

“The Woodside, Saipem and sub-contractor teams are to be congratulated on their outstanding delivery of this key element of the project,” said Liz Westcott, Woodside Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Australia.

The Scarborough Energy Project is targeting first LNG cargo in 2026. The Scarborough gas resource is located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia, and is being developed through new offshore facilities connected by an approximately 430 km export trunkline with a 36”/32” diameter to a second LNG train (Pluto Train 2) at the existing Pluto LNG onshore facility.