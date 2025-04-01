Fire at Petronas Gas Pipeline in Malaysia Sends 63 to Hospital

At least 63 people were being treated in hospitals in Malaysia on Tuesday after a major blaze at a gas pipeline operated by state energy firm Petronas, authorities said, with efforts ongoing to control the fire and evacuate residents.

The fire started on Tuesday morning in the town of Puchong in Selangor state on the outskirts of the capital Kuala Lumpur and those taken to hospitals had suffered burns, respiratory problems or other injuries, authorities said.

The pipeline had been isolated, Petronas in a statement said. The fire department said the firm had closed off the valve on the 500 m (1,640 feet) long pipeline and 49 houses in the area had been affected.

The fire started on Tuesday morning with a towering orange blaze on the horizon and a large plume of smoke above, according to early images carried by news outlets and footage shared on social media.

A Reuters journalist located about 5 km (3 miles) away from the blaze said the intensity of the fire had reduced by early afternoon but a flame and billowing smoke could still be seen.

Ambulances were seen rushing towards the area of the fire, which had been sealed off by authorities.

No deaths were reported but the full extent of the injuries or damage so far was not immediately clear. Authorities had earlier said some people trapped in their homes.

Petronas said it was working closely with all relevant parties to ensure the safety of the surrounding community, environment and security of gas supply to the country.

The government set up relief centres at two local mosques, Bernama reported.





(Reuters - Reporting by Mandy Leong, Danial Azhar and Ashley Tang; Writing by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Stephen Coates and Martin Petty)