Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Seismic Research for Gas Offshore Crete to Proceeded to Next Phase

© MR.Zanis / Adobe Stock
© MR.Zanis / Adobe Stock

An ExxonMobil-led consortium will move to the second phase of seismic research for gas exploration in a block off the Greek island of Crete, Greece said on Thursday.

Hellenic Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Company (HEREMA) said that the consortium of ExxonMobil and Hellenic Energy have acquired a total of 7,789 kilometers of two-dimensional seismic data in the "southwestern" block off Crete compared to a required minimum of 3,250 kilometres of 2D data needed for the project to proceed.

The consortium will now move to the second stage for collecting three-dimensional seismic data in the area. That process will take three years and will determine the final decision for exploration drilling, HEREMA added.

Greece, which views gas as a transition fuel as it ramps up renewables, has produced small quantities of oil in the past and has renewed its efforts to explore its hydrocarbon potential following a 2022 energy crisis in Europe.


(Reuters - Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas Seismic Survey Mediterannean Sea

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Mermaid Subsea Services)

Mermaid Concludes First Stage of Shell’s North Sea Decom...
© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

Equinor Hires AGR for Subsurface Field Development Support

World Energy Jobs

Insight

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

November Elections an Inflecti

Video

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind Hammer Pile-Driving Tech for Offshore Wind (Video)

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind H

Current News

Gazprom CEO Paints Bleak Future for Europe Without Russian Gas

Gazprom CEO Paints Bleak Futur

Shelf Drilling Scoops $234M in West Africa Drilling Contracts

Shelf Drilling Scoops $234M in

KCA Deutag’s Backlog of Drilling Contracts Exceeds $900M

KCA Deutag’s Backlog of Drilli

NSTA and Crown Estate to Increase Collaboration on UK Seabed Management

NSTA and Crown Estate to Incre

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine