INEOS Energy Puts New Equipment into Operation to Boost Breagh Gas Flow

INEOS Energy has brought online the electric-driven compressor at the Teesside Gas Processing Plant, which will boost gas flows from the INEOS-operated Breagh gas field offshore U.K.

The new compressor represents a significant investment that will secure domestic gas supplies for UK homes and industry for years to come, helping to stabilize prices, according to INEOS Energy.

Electric driven compressors have a lower carbon footprint than the gas alternative, which means that Breagh will remain one of the lowest carbon intensity gas fields in the U.K.

The Breagh gas field is located in the Southern North Sea and was awarded development consent in 2011.

It consists of a 12-slot minimum facilities wellhead platform with 11 production wells, a 100km wet gas export pipeline to the beach and a further 11km of onshore pipeline to the Teesside Gas Processing Plant - owned by North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) - for processing and delivery of gas into the NTS.

The field is a normally unattended installation and has one of the lowest carbon intensities of gas fields in the UK.

“We are delighted to see the electric compressor coming on stream at a critical time for UK gas demand. The project taps into precious North Sea gas reserves with a low carbon intensity and is the kind of investment that is crucial to the energy transition and affordable energy security for the UK,” said David Bucknall, INEOS Energy’s CEO.