Subsea7 Secures Multi-Million Dollar Job in US Gulf of Mexico

Offshore services firm Subsea7 has secured a sizeable contract for a subsea tieback development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Subsea7 will be responsible for transporting and installing the flowline, umbilical, and associated subsea components for the tieback.

Project management and engineering work will begin immediately at Subsea7’s office in Texas, while the offshore activity is expected to start in 2025.

Subsea7 did not disclose the exact value of the contract, but it is between $50 million and $150 million.

“Our strategy of early engagement and close collaboration with clients allows us to approach projects with an open mind and a deep understanding of client needs. This helps us explore innovative, cost-effective ways to deliver optimized energy solutions,” said Craig Broussard, Vice President for Subsea7 Gulf of Mexico.

