Aker BP Confirms Gas Discovery in Norwegian Sea

Aker BP has proven gas in an appraisal well in the Norwegian Sea, confirming also the size of previous discoveries made in 2022.

The 6507/2-7 S well, located around 12 kilometers west of the Skarv field, was drilled to confirm the size of the previous discoveries made in 2022 in 6507/2-6 - Storjo East and Kaneljo in Jurassic and Cretaceous reservoir rocks, respectively.

Preliminary estimates place the size of the discoveries between 2 and 8.7 million standard cubic meters (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent in the primary exploration target. This corresponds to around 13-55 million barrels of oil equivalent.

In the secondary exploration target, the preliminary estimate is between 1.3-1.8 million Sm3 of recoverable oil equivalent, which corresponds to around 8-12 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Aker BP is the operator of production license 261 with Wintershall Dea (Harbour Energy) as the other licensee.

The licensees will consider tying the discoveries back to existing infrastructure in the area.

The appraisal well was drilled by Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Nordkapp rig, which will proceed to production license 932 where Aker BP is the operator.