New Well at Bittern Field Linked to Triton FPSO Stabilizes Production

Serica Energy has informed that the B6 well on the Bittern field, which started initial flowback to the Triton FPSO in September 2024, is now producing at a stable rate.

The well is producing oil and gas at a combined gross rate of around 8,000 boepd, a total of around 5,200 boepd net to Serica Energy.

The field is operated by Dana Petroleum with 32.95% share, along with partners Serica Energy with 64.63%, and Waldorf with2.42%.

Also, Serica Energy said that drilling and completion activities on the Gannet GE-05 well have now concluded. Data collected during drilling have shown encouraging results, and production is expected to commence around the start of November.

The COSL Innovator rig is now moving to drill the next well in the campaign, on the Guillemot NW field, the company added.

Total Serica portfolio production is currently over 50,000 boepd, a level that if retained would result in the Company finishing 2024 in line with the updated guidance given at our half-year results on 10 September.

The Bittern field is located in the Central North Sea 22km south of the Triton Floating Production, Storage and Offload (FPSO) vessel.

The field was discovered in 1995 and was developed via a subsea tieback to the Triton FPSO.

Oil production is exported from the Triton FPSO via shuttle tanker and gas exported via the SEGAL gas line. First production was achieved in April 2000.