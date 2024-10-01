Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MET Group to Build Its First LNG Vessel in Partnership with Celsius

Illustration/Celsius LNG vessel (Credit: Celsius/MET Group)
Illustration/Celsius LNG vessel (Credit: Celsius/MET Group)

As part of its LNG growth strategy, Swiss-based MET Group has reached a partnership agreement with Celsius to build its first LNG vessel, scheduled for delivery in 2027.

The LNG carrier will be constructed by China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) and will support the growing LNG activities of MET Group.

MET’s JV equity partner Celsius is a leading ship owner and operator focusing on sustainable, infrastructure-like investments and special opportunities within the maritime industry.

The purchase of the vessel supports MET Group’s strategy to enhance its ability to supply its customers with LNG from various sources, including the recently signed agreement with Shell to purchase U.S. LNG over a period of 10 years.

MET Group has one of the most geographically diverse LNG import structures in Europe, with long-term regasification capacity bookings in Germany, Croatia and Spain.

“We are delighted to reach this milestone for our LNG activities in partnership with Celsius. At MET we believe LNG will play an important role in the European energy transition,” said Benjamin Lakatos, MET Group’s Chairman and CEO.

“We are very pleased to continue expanding our presence within the LNG industry via additional modern fuel-efficient vessels with lowest possible unit freight costs. Efficient LNG carriers are key to enhance energy transition given the importance of LNG as the most important imminent fuel for green transition,” added Jeppe Jensen, Celsius Chairman & CEO.

Shipbuilding LNG Vessels Industry News Activity LNG Carriers

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Spliethoff)

Spliethoff Orders Eight New L-Type Multi-Purpose Vessels
(Credit: Damen)

Damen Starts Building Support Vessels to Fill Rising...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

November Elections an Inflecti

Video

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind Hammer Pile-Driving Tech for Offshore Wind (Video)

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind H

Current News

One of the World's Largest Offshore Wind Developers Could Be for Sale

One of the World's Largest Off

Samsung Heavy Industries’ FCSU Design Earns Approval from Bureau Veritas

Samsung Heavy Industries’ FCSU

TotalEnergies Greenlights $10.5B GranMorgu Oil Development Offshore Suriname

TotalEnergies Greenlights $10.

Empire Energy Offshore, Sarens Partner Up for US Offshore Wind

Empire Energy Offshore, Sarens

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine