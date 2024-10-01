German Independent Inspections Firm Acquires Safetec

German company TÜV Rheinland has acquired Safetec, a risk management consulting company in Norway active across oil and gas, renewables, and maritime sectors.

Safetec’s operations will complement the existing risk, safety and integrity management services provided by TÜV Rheinland and will be integrated into its Industrial Services & Cybersecurity business.

In Norway and Sweden, Safetec will continue its business activities under a combined TÜV Rheinland Safetec branding from beginning of 2025.

Safetec UK will be integrated into Risktec, the existing risk and safety consultancy business of TÜV Rheinland in the UK.

The combined business will be one of the leading risk and safety consulting businesses in Europe, creating a group of more than 600 risk and safety consultants to better serve its global client base.

The acquisition establishes a sizeable TÜV Rheinland presence in the Nordic region, while at the same time consolidating the market position of TÜV Rheinland as the leading risk and safety consultancy in the UK.

“We look forward to creating growth, stability and opportunity at a time where we are seeing increased demand for sustainability, decarbonization and business continuity. Safetec will complement the existing risk, safety and integrity management services provided by TÜV Rheinland,” said Gareth Book, Regional Business Stream Manager of TÜV Rheinland for Industrial Services & Cybersecurity in Western Europe.