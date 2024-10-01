Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

German Independent Inspections Firm Acquires Safetec

© kittikunfoto / Adobe Stock
© kittikunfoto / Adobe Stock

German company TÜV Rheinland has acquired Safetec, a risk management consulting company in Norway active across oil and gas, renewables, and maritime sectors.

Safetec’s operations will complement the existing risk, safety and integrity management services provided by TÜV Rheinland and will be integrated into its Industrial Services & Cybersecurity business.

In Norway and Sweden, Safetec will continue its business activities under a combined TÜV Rheinland Safetec branding from beginning of 2025.

Safetec UK will be integrated into Risktec, the existing risk and safety consultancy business of TÜV Rheinland in the UK.

The combined business will be one of the leading risk and safety consulting businesses in Europe, creating a group of more than 600 risk and safety consultants to better serve its global client base.

The acquisition establishes a sizeable TÜV Rheinland presence in the Nordic region, while at the same time consolidating the market position of TÜV Rheinland as the leading risk and safety consultancy in the UK.

“We look forward to creating growth, stability and opportunity at a time where we are seeing increased demand for sustainability, decarbonization and business continuity. Safetec will complement the existing risk, safety and integrity management services provided by TÜV Rheinland,” said Gareth Book, Regional Business Stream Manager of TÜV Rheinland for Industrial Services & Cybersecurity in Western Europe.

Technology Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Activity Europe Safety & Security Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Screenshot/Video by Enauta)

Brava Energia Welcomes US Oil and Gas Company as Partner...
(Credit: SLB)

SLB and NVIDIA Collaboration to Scale Up Energy...

World Energy Jobs

Insight

November Elections an Inflection Point for US Offshore Wind

November Elections an Inflecti

Video

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind Hammer Pile-Driving Tech for Offshore Wind (Video)

Acteon’s MENCK Launches Wind H

Current News

One of the World's Largest Offshore Wind Developers Could Be for Sale

One of the World's Largest Off

Samsung Heavy Industries’ FCSU Design Earns Approval from Bureau Veritas

Samsung Heavy Industries’ FCSU

TotalEnergies Greenlights $10.5B GranMorgu Oil Development Offshore Suriname

TotalEnergies Greenlights $10.

Empire Energy Offshore, Sarens Partner Up for US Offshore Wind

Empire Energy Offshore, Sarens

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine