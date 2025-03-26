OWGP Boosts Five Offshore Wind Manufacturers with $1.8M

The Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) has announced the recipients of its first-ever Manufacturing Facility Support Program (MFSP), designed to drive investment and increase U.K. offshore wind manufacturing capacity and capability.

A total of $1.84 million has been awarded to ARC Marine, DFS Composites, Global Energy Nigg, a Venterra Group Company and W3G Marine to develop new manufacturing facilities or expand existing ones.

This funding will increase production capacity for key offshore wind components, equipment, and systems that address the critical manufacturing priorities outlined in the Industrial Growth Plan.

The MFSP provides matched funding of up to $657,000, enabling early-stage investment and reducing risk for UK manufacturers.

“This funding will support the development of our seabed-supported tripod structure to enable turbine assembly onto floating foundations without the need for extensive port upgrades.

"The MFSP grant will allow us to further develop the business plan for the sites and ports we are already working with and join with the best parties to bring the solution to reality.

"This innovative solution will address critical challenges in floating offshore wind installation. The use of a tripod in sheltered waters is a game changer and the type of step change needed by the floating offshore wind industry to increase competition and deployment,” said Alan West, Managing Director of W3G Marine.

“The Manufacturing Facility Support Program will prove vital in enabling early-stage investment, providing companies with the necessary resources to develop new or additional production capacity.

“Unlocking new manufacturing capabilities, increasing capacity, and driving innovation will ensure the UK remains at the forefront of offshore wind technology, creating high-value jobs and enhancing global competitiveness,” added Claire Canning, Program Manager at OWGP.