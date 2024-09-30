Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
International Consortium Secures Work on LNG Scheme off Mozambique

(Credit: Eni)
(Credit: Eni)

McDermott, through a consortium with Saipem and China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corporation, has been awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for the Rovuma LNG Phase 1 project in Mozambique.

The project is a joint venture between ExxonMobil Development Africa, Eni and CNODC Dutch Cooperatief.

Rovuma LNG Phase 1 includes liquefaction and export of natural gas extracted from the Offshore Area 4 fields off the Afungi Peninsula in Mozambique.

The FEED contract scope of work includes the modular design of a greenfield LNG production facility in Afungi, all associated gas pre-treatment units and the utilities and offsite systems to support the LNG production.

The plant will have an overall production capacity of 18 million tons per annum (MTPA). The scope of work also includes the engineering, procurement and construction proposal.

"LNG helps shape an entirely new era of energy solutions and McDermott plays a significant role in this global shift with more than 60 years of LNG experience.

"McDermott is well established in Mozambique and can apply this knowledge and experience to continue the country's industrial, social and economic development,” said Rob Shaul, Senior Vice President of McDermott's Low Carbon Solutions business.

LNG Engineering Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

